Twinkle Khanna feels she looks cuter than Rodin in this Flashback Friday PIC; Asks fans to vote

Twinkle Khanna is one celebrity who always keeps her fans updated with recent or throwback pictures. On her Instagram feed, one can see how she loves to play with picture captions and often tickles our funny bones. Today the actress shared her throwback moment but then again her caption was something to look upon. Twinkle on Friday shared a black and white throwback picture from her childhood days. It also featured her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

In the picture, Twinkle can be seen holding her thumb and posing for the camera while mother Dimple holds little Rinke. All three are look adorable and make a perfect family. The post is captioned as “Who strikes the pose better? My answer: Rodin’s The Thinker, but I was way cuter You can throw in your vote as well.” As soon as she opened the floor for voting, fans and celebrities started dropping their opinions.

Malaika Arora wrote, “Beautiful”. Fans called her beautiful along with dropping heart emojis. Twinkle's sister Rinke makes less frequent appearances on her Instagram page.

Take a look at the post here:

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She went on to work in quite a few films but without much success. Twinkle has three books to her credit namely Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

