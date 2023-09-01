Twinkle Khanna FINALLY completes her Master's degree; husband Akshay Kumar says 'So proud of you...'

There's no doubt that Twinkle Khanna delivered a lot of wonderful performances when she was acting. But a few years ago, the actress bid adieu to the film industry to turn into a full-time writer. Interestingly, she writes columns in leading newspapers under the pseudonym of "Mrs. Funnybones". Recently, many of her fans and friends congratulated her after she finally completed her master's degree from the University of London.

Twinkle Khanna completes her Master's in Arts degree

Twinkle Khanna was in the headlines last year when she enrolled herself in a Fiction Writing master's program at the University of London, and now she is being appreciated for completing her degree successfully. The actress-turned-writer took to Instagram to share a reel and in the caption she wrote, "A year of reading, analyzing, figuring out what even eighth graders know these days, how to do citations, dealing with assignments and submissions, and finally, by handing in my dissertation, it all comes to an end. I thought that handing in my final dissertation would be like breaking out of an academic escape room. But instead of celebrating, I am feeling lost because something that has been such a large part of my life for an entire year is now over." Have a look:

Twinkle continued, "For younger students, their parents organise logistics. For people at my stage we are the organisers. I applied to five universities, got rejected by one, but got my first choice. Then, I had to do the tough bits: getting my daughter to move, not just schools but countries; arranging my work in a way that I can manage virtually and fly down repeatedly; working on my book, finding a place to live, doctors, plumbers, delivery apps, and making friends in a new city. It's all been overwhelming sometimes. The most important lesson I learned this year? Age is not a division sum where we are reduced to a fraction of what we were. It is a multiplier if we choose to keep growing in every way and not just horizontally."

In the end, Khanna left the choice to her fans by writing, "Agree? Disagree?"

Akshay Kumar celebrates wife's achievement

Being a supportive husband, Akshay Kumar congratulated his wife Twinkle for completing her degree successfully. He shared her reel on his social media handle and wrote, "Mastered it and how! So, so proud of you Tina (red heart) Now the most important question, when are you coming back home (laughing emojis)" Have a look:

Workwise, Akshay Kumar was seen in his most recent release, OMG 2 alongside Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi which turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

