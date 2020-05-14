Twinkle Khanna gets a fine makeover from daughter Nitara & fans are amazed by little ones make up skills

Twinkle Khanna, who is spending her lockdown with her family, shares a picture of a fine makeover she received from her daughter.

The ongoing quarantine break had made us trying our hands at different things and the best thing is about lockdown is having an opportunity to spend time with your loved ones along with taking up new hobbies. And this is exactly what Twinkle Khanna and are doing these days. But apart from enjoying each other’s company, the celebrity couple is also making efforts to keep their little daughter engaged and entertained during this lockdown along with enhancing her creative skills.

And giving a glimpse of her happy quarantine moments with Nitara, Twinkle shared an interesting selfie of herself after she got a ‘fine makeover’ from her daughter. In the picture, Twinkle was seen having her makeup done by her little one and she looks quite amazed by her daughter’s skills. Interestingly, the little beautician was also visible in this cropped picture. She even captioned the image as “The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition!”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s new makeover:

Not just the Mela actress, but other celebrities and fans were even in awe of Nitara’s talent. Tahira Kashyap commented on the post, “Hahhahah what fun! Faces are the best canvases” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, “This is the best makeover I’ve seen; please tell her that. It’s original and daring. Love it”, while many even found it hard to take eyes off Twinkle’s new look.

