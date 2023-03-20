Twinkle Khanna gets flowers from son Aarav on Mother's Day: 'I believe that they should come with a note..'

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is quite active on social media. She keeps treating fans with quirky and interesting posts on Instagram. On Monday, Twinkle offered a glimpse of her special gift sent by her son Aarav. On Sunday, Mother's Day was celebrated in the UK and to celebrate the occasion, Akshay Kumar's son sent flowers to Twinkle. She shared a video along with a funny caption.

Twinkle Khanna receives flowers from son Aarav on Mother's Day

In the video, Twinkle is seen taking a mirror selfie with several vases filled with flowers kept near it. She is seen sporting a brown t-shirt and black pants. Twinkle has used Miley Cyrus' song Flowers in the backdrop. Along with the video, she wrote a heartfelt note. In her note, she mentioned that Aarav should have sent flowers with an apology letter. Her post read, "Yesterday was all about flowers from my older one. Though I do believe that flowers on Mother's Day should come with a note that says, Thank you for making it through my teenage years and I apologise for the white hair, frown lines and frayed neurons I have left behind.' What message would you write to your mom with your flowers?" Have a look:

Her fans were seen reacting to her question and dropping funny comments. A fan wrote, "Thank you for creating a spitting image of yourself in another human form." Another fan wrote, "Haha! Going to write this next time I give my mom flowers!"

Twinkle and Akshay are blessed with two kids, Aarav and Nitara. The duo is often seen talking about their kids. In an interview, Akshay spoke about his son's acting ambitions. He said that Aarav doesn't want to enter showbiz as he is not interested.

Work front

Akshay was busy performing at The Entertainers tour in the US. Next, he will be seen in Oh My God 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, and Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

