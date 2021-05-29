Twinkle Khanna gets a ‘makeover’ from daughter Nitara; Tahira Kashyap calls the little one a ‘visionary’; PIC

Author Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her new 'makeover'. Tahira Kashyap compliments Nitara for her creativity.

Profound author Twinkle Khanna is also an avid social media user. Amid the pandemic, she has been sharing her posts about her life at home. The star’s Instagram page is filled with adorable photos and videos of her family. Earlier this month, Twinkle had called her daughter a superhero and also shared a post emphasizing how children help to deal with situations in these unprecedented times. Now, the author took to her Insta page to share something special.

Twinkle shared a photo of her donning a "makeover” which she got from her daughter. In the photo, we can see the author’s face smeared with lipstick. In the caption of the photo, she comically described her new look as a "punishment". Twinkle penned, “Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers.” Fans were amazed to see Nitara’s creativity and showered love on the little one. Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap also complimented her work by writing, “The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes.”

Earlier this year, Twinkle shared her thoughts on ‘perfectly imperfect parenting’ on her social media handle. In an emotional post, she mentioned how parents should always fill their kids’ heads with ‘ideas, honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses’. “We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades, and hurt feelings,” she wrote in her thought-provoking message.

