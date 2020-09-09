  1. Home
Twinkle Khanna gives glimpse of the 'big boy' Akshay Kumar's birthday as he gets special gift from kids

As Akshay Kumar turned 53, his wife Twinkle Khanna shared a sweet post on Instagram as she posted pics from the superstar's birthday celebration.
19696 reads Mumbai
Twinkle Khanna gives glimpse of the 'big boy' Akshay Kumar's birthday as he gets special gift from kidsTwinkle Khanna gives glimpse of the 'big boy' Akshay Kumar's birthday as he gets special gift from kids
Akshay Kumar is a true blue family man and he doesn't leave any chance to celebrate every special moment with his family. For him, the family does come first and there are no second thoughts about it. So, when it came to his 53rd birthday celebration, it had to be with his family like every year. Interestingly, while the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans on social media, his lady love Twinkle Khanna also penned a sweet post for her big birthday boy. 

She shared pics from Akshay's birthday celebrations on Instagram wherein the power couple was seen posing with a chocolate cake. While Twinkle was dressed in a neon top, the birthday boy was seen flaunting his moustached look. The actress also gave a glimpse of adorable birthday gift Akshay had received from his kids which included a witty birthday card and handwritten birthday note which read as, "I love you daddy". Twinkle captioned the poster as, "A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post for Akshay Kumar:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Meanwhile, several celebrities have also been showering birthday love on the superstar including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma etc.

Talking about the work front, Akshay has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, his first period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar in the lead, Bell Bottom and Anand L Rai's upcoming project Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

