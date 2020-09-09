Twinkle Khanna gives glimpse of the 'big boy' Akshay Kumar's birthday as he gets special gift from kids

As Akshay Kumar turned 53, his wife Twinkle Khanna shared a sweet post on Instagram as she posted pics from the superstar's birthday celebration.

is a true blue family man and he doesn't leave any chance to celebrate every special moment with his family. For him, the family does come first and there are no second thoughts about it. So, when it came to his 53rd birthday celebration, it had to be with his family like every year. Interestingly, while the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans on social media, his lady love Twinkle Khanna also penned a sweet post for her big birthday boy.

She shared pics from Akshay's birthday celebrations on Instagram wherein the power couple was seen posing with a chocolate cake. While Twinkle was dressed in a neon top, the birthday boy was seen flaunting his moustached look. The actress also gave a glimpse of adorable birthday gift Akshay had received from his kids which included a witty birthday card and handwritten birthday note which read as, "I love you daddy". Twinkle captioned the poster as, "A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post for :

Meanwhile, several celebrities have also been showering birthday love on the superstar including , Riteish Deshmukh, , etc.

Talking about the work front, Akshay has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, his first period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar in the lead, Bell Bottom and Anand L Rai's upcoming project Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Laxmmi Bomb to Bell Bottom, his film lineups promise ‘paisa vasool’ entertainment

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×