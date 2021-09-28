Twinkle Khanna gives glimpse of marriage diaries with Akshay Kumar: This is a representation of most marriages

and Twinkle Khanna have been one of the power couples in Bollywood who never fail to dish out major relationship goals. The couple has been married for two decades now and they have turned out to be each other’s biggest strength and critic. And while Twinkle is quite active on social media, her latest post about her marriage diaries with Khiladi Kumar has been taking the internet by a storm as she gave a glimpse of how most marriages are.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a series of candid pics with Akshay while they were having a conversation. The pics were clicked by her niece and it should the transitions of the couple during the conversation. Twinkle wrote, “My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck! #marriagediaries #bestfriends”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post:

Meanwhile, Akshay has been roaring on the work front and has some interesting releases lying ahead. His much awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi, which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty, will be releasing on Diwali this year. On the other hand, he will be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Prithviraj and Ram Setu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush's Atrangi Re opts for a direct to digital premiere on Netflix