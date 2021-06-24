Twinkle Khanna gives a 'green thumbs up' as she posts a PIC with a money plant; See PHOTO
Twinkle Khanna on Thursday afternoon opened up about her green thumb, posting a picture with a money plant at her home.
Twinkle Khanna on Thursday afternoon opened up about her green thumb, posting a picture with a money plant at her home.
"There are stars my eyes and not just on my shirt when I potter around with my plants," she wrote in the caption, and gave the hashtag #greenthumbsup to her post.
She wears a blue denim shirt with stars printed on it in the image, and focuses on the money plant.
Twinkle's sense of humour is not hidden from netizens ever since she ventured out to be an author after a film career.
Also Read: Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note for daughter Myra on her 16th birthday; Says ‘Love you beyond’
You may like these
Malaika Arora wishes Karisma Kapoor on birthday; Shares a throwback photo ft Kareena Kapoor, Amrita and them
Hema Malini remembers mother on her 17th death anniversary with throwback pics; Says ‘She made me what I am’
Anushka Sharma debuts new look to beat hair fall post Vamika’s birth; Thanks Sonam Kapoor for special gesture
Govinda’s wife Sunita wishes to have a son like him; Called the actor ‘best brother, son, father & husband’
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue