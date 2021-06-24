  1. Home
Twinkle Khanna gives a 'green thumbs up' as she posts a PIC with a money plant; See PHOTO

Twinkle Khanna on Thursday afternoon opened up about her green thumb, posting a picture with a money plant at her home.
"There are stars my eyes and not just on my shirt when I potter around with my plants," she wrote in the caption, and gave the hashtag #greenthumbsup to her post.

She wears a blue denim shirt with stars printed on it in the image, and focuses on the money plant.

Twinkle's sense of humour is not hidden from netizens ever since she ventured out to be an author after a film career.

Credits :IANSPic Credit: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram

