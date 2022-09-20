Twinkle Khanna goes back to university for Master’s degree: ‘It’ll be surreal being a student again’

Twinkle Khanna is literally jumping with joy as she is all set to go back to her student life. The well-known author, columnist and former actress enrolled at a university for a Master’s degree in Life and Creative Writing, and she is super-excited for this phase of her life. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the news, and share about her new journey. She mentioned in her caption that it took her two long years to figure out the logistics, but now that it’s all done, she is over the moon!

