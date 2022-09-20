Twinkle Khanna goes back to university for Master’s degree: ‘It’ll be surreal being a student again’
Twinkle Khanna is super excited as she is back to student life, and has enrolled at a university to do her Master's in Life and Creative Writing.
Twinkle Khanna is literally jumping with joy as she is all set to go back to her student life. The well-known author, columnist and former actress enrolled at a university for a Master’s degree in Life and Creative Writing, and she is super-excited for this phase of her life. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the news, and share about her new journey. She mentioned in her caption that it took her two long years to figure out the logistics, but now that it’s all done, she is over the moon!
Twinkle Khanna shared a reel on her Instagram which shows her jumping with joy. In her caption, Twinkle wrote, “There is a jump and a skip in my step as I start on a new journey. It took almost two years to plan all the logistics but I am finally going back to university to do my Masters In Life and Creative writing.”
She further added that going back to student life will feel surreal. “It will be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms. There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions:) Tell me about the new skills you have learnt recently. #LifeLongLearner #LiveLoveLearn #mrsfunnybones #BackToClass.” Take a look at the post below.
Soon, Twinkle Khanna’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans, well-wishers and loved ones. Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Wishing you all the very best keep rocking,” while Homi Adajania commented, “Awesome @twinklerkhanna … jump and skip away!"
Twinkle Khanna released her first non-fiction book Mrs. Funnybones in the year 2015. The book went on to become a bestseller. In her second book titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, Twinkle narrated the life journey of Muruganantham in one of the stories, and it was later made into the film Pad Man, starring Twinkle’s husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.
