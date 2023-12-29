Twinkle Khanna goes snorkeling with Akshay Kumar and kids on 50th birthday; ‘May the adventures never cease’

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 50th birthday today. On the occasion, several heartfelt wishes are pouring in for the actress. On the other hand, recently Twinkle took to her Instagram handle as she shared a video of her swimming under the waters and sending out the message of ‘Just Keep Swimming’ on her birthday.

Twinkle Khanna enjoys underwater swimming with family on her 50th birthday

Today, on December 29, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and posted a video on her birthday. The video offers a glimpse of her adventure swimming, snorkeling with her husband Akshay Kumar and kids-Aarav and Nitara. The underwater swimming also offers beautiful glimpse of turtles and sea bed. The trio is seen wearing goggles, diving mask, and swimfins as they enjoy their swimming.

While sharing the video, she expressed in the caption that people may ‘cite great philosphers’ but she believes in ‘just keep swimming’ as she wrote, “On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease.”

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the video. A fan commented, “You don't look like 50. I shocked to know this,” another fan commented, “ You’re truly an inspiration mam” and a third fan commented, “I too turned 50 this year n so did movie Bobby ..And you too......My mumma keeps telling me this story”

Several heartfelt birthday wishes with red-heart and heart-eye emojis were also dropped in the comments section.

Twinkle Khanna admitted on experiencing 'existential crisis' on the thought of turning 50

Earlier this month, in her The Times of India column, Twinkle had admitted of having ‘existential crisis’ on the thought of turning 50. She had mentioned, “I was clearly having an existential crisis because I sat with a calculator one evening and created a rough timeline but only felt better after recalling the famous dialogue of her father, Rajesh Khanna as she called him ‘whose eyes crinkled just like mine’ - ‘Babumoshai, Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi.’”

