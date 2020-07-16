Twinkle Khanna is hard to recognise in some throwback pictures shared by Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Thursday recalled directing dance moves for Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor in the 1997 release, "Uff! Yeh Mohabbat", with tongue-in-cheek reference to the title of the film.

"The things you find when you clean your drawers!! Time to embarrass @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor... me choreographing them in a film called 'Uff! Yeh Mohabbat' ...shoot went on for 2 yeara after which we were just calling the film 'UFF!' (even the junior artists look fed up)," Farah wrote on Instagram, referring to the delay in completion of the film.

Her note was accompanied by a few black-and-white pictures from the set. In the pictures, we see Twinkle and Abhishek, known among friends and colleagues as Gattu, in traditional costumes.

Netizens had a laugh seeing the post.

A user commented: "Epic."

Another one wrote: "Hahaha. Lovely memories."

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle quit acting shortly after marriage to and went on to carve a successful career as author and columnist. Abhishek Kapoor, cousin of Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor, has established himself as a director over the years.

