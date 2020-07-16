  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Twinkle Khanna is hard to recognise in some throwback pictures shared by Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Thursday recalled directing dance moves for Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor in the 1997 release, "Uff! Yeh Mohabbat", with tongue-in-cheek reference to the title of the film.
2244 reads Mumbai
Twinkle Khanna is hard to recognise in some throwback pictures shared by Farah KhanTwinkle Khanna is hard to recognise in some throwback pictures shared by Farah Khan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"The things you find when you clean your drawers!! Time to embarrass @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor... me choreographing them in a film called 'Uff! Yeh Mohabbat' ...shoot went on for 2 yeara after which we were just calling the film 'UFF!' (even the junior artists look fed up)," Farah wrote on Instagram, referring to the delay in completion of the film.

Her note was accompanied by a few black-and-white pictures from the set. In the pictures, we see Twinkle and Abhishek, known among friends and colleagues as Gattu, in traditional costumes.

Netizens had a laugh seeing the post.

A user commented: "Epic."

Another one wrote: "Hahaha. Lovely memories."

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle quit acting shortly after marriage to Akshay Kumar and went on to carve a successful career as author and columnist. Abhishek Kapoor, cousin of Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor, has established himself as a director over the years.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement