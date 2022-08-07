Twinkle Khanna has an epic reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: The photographs seem underexposed

Ranveer Singh grabbed all the eyeballs after his nude photoshoot went viral. Social media has been buzzing about comments related to this photoshoot. Many people from the industry spoke about this, in fact, Ranveer’s friends from the industry like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others even stood in support of him. And now Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a long note reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding the nude photoshoot.

In her long note, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “The first nudist colony in the world was reportedly based in Thane in 1891. At The Fellowship of the Naked Trust, clothes were not allowed, though you were kindly permitted to wear your eyeglasses and dentures. I suppose, after seeing all the dangling bits clearly, they expected you to bite your tongue if it wasn’t pleasing to the eye. Following in these bare footsteps, our latest nudist Ranveer Singh’s nude photographs have been the subject of an FIR, television debates and even a musical parody with the stellar lyrics, ‘We can see his bum.’”

Twinkle Khanna further added, “Vidya Balan, who has been both the target of an obscenity case and objectification like most actresses, said it best. When asked about her reaction to Singh’s photographs, she quipped, ‘What’s the problem? Let us also feast our eyes!’ I can assure the morally offended that while we are not advocating starting our own Fellowship of The Naked Trust, a thumping majority of women and the queer community are not bummed out by these photographs. In fact, we have only one complaint. Instead of over-exposure, the photographs seem underexposed. Even with spectacles, magnifying glasses and zoom tools, we are unable to spot any anatomical details, just a pool of shadows between two finely muscled legs.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The team recently wrapped up the film and it will reportedly release in 2023.

