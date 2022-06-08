Twinkle Khanna has a heartwarming message for ‘birthday girl’ Dimple Kapadia, shares a throwback picture

Twinkle Khanna often grabs all the attention for the pictures she posts on social media. Be it her pictures with her hubby Akshay Kumar or her kids, it is always a visual treat for the fans. Well, today she shared a throwback picture of her with her mom and sister to wish the veteran actress on her birthday. This picture is so full of love and laughter that we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

In the picture that Twinkle Khanna shared in her Instagram post, we can see a young Dimple Kapadia looking gorgeous as ever sitting with both her daughters. While Twinkle can be seen wearing a floral print shirt over her pants and her sister Rinke Khanna sits adorably on Dimple’s lap. Sharing this picture, Twinkle wrote, “The birthday girl’s heart is even more beautiful than her face. Happy Birthday Mom!”

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s post:

Meanwhile, recently Twinkle attended filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The actress hilariously showed what happens after attending Johar's big bash and also demanded a ban on all parties and Karan. She captioned the post, “Hangover.. tere free drinks ka! I only go to parties once every leap year and I wonder how people do this every week! I doff my hat to you folks! Let’s see how many people prefer banana chips to Bacardi and their bed to the dance floor:) Let me know which side you are on by dropping a for party pooper and for party animal! #PartyPooperPartyAnimal” In the video, she flaunted the blingy outfit she wore for the party and later, showed the side-effects of the party and many ‘free drinks.'

Recently, Twinkle also announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film.

