Twinkle Khanna hits back at troll for morphing her pic; Says ‘You make joke about God, I’m tempted to reply’

Twinkle Khanna has recently slammed a troll for morphing her picture. She has written a column to hit back at the troll.

Twinkle Khanna loves to give befitting replies to trolls. The Bollywood actress turned author enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Recently, a troll shared her morphed photo and the actress has slammed the user for the same. The troll replaced ’s face from Laxmii’s poster and replaced it with Twinkle’s face. Now, the 46-year-old actress writes on her Twitter handle, "Trolls are helpful just when I was looking for the image for (column link). Crop rather than repost! One added ’3rd class http://person.”

She further adds, “You make joke about God. I’m tempted to reply. God clearly likes a good joke or she would not have made you.” Twinkle writes, “The trolls have been after the man of the house’s Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb. Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me.”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post here:

Trolls are helpful just when I was looking for the image for https://t.co/0u5IZjit7B here it is:)Crop rather than repost! One added ’3rd class https://t.co/JSxJXpEMEL make joke about God.’I’m tempted to reply,’God clearly likes a good joke or she would not have made you.’ pic.twitter.com/i3cQbphQIm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 8, 2020

On the other hand, has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the release of Sooryavanshi has been postponed. The actor has recently wrapped up the shoot of Bell Bottom. Apart from these two films, he will be also seen in Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna pens thoughtful note on parenting as she shares adorable monochrome photo with daughter Nitara

Credits :Twinkle Khanna Twitter

