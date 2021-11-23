Twinkle Khanna: If I paid heed to trolls, then either I should divorce Akshay or dance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 20 years now. They have two children together son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle in her recent blog in TOI wrote about having differences of opinions from her husband Akshay Kumar on various topics. Twinkle wrote, “If I paid attention to the comments thrown my way, then either I should get a divorce because my partner and I hold opposing views on multiple issues or wear a sari and gyrate to Tip Tip Barsa Pani on alternate weekends to keep the marriage alive.”

Twinkle also wrote about the backlash that Malala Yousafzai attracted after she tied the knot recently. Malala had previously shared opposing views to the institution of marriage. Twinkle wrote, ““If you are single, you better get married. Married, then where are the children? Working women, aren’t you neglecting the kids? If you don’t work, then you are setting a bad example for the same brats. Do you agree with your husband? You are such a doormat! And if you disagree, then why are you still with him?”

Twinkle further added, “Those lines on your forehead make you look like a dadi amma! Are you using Botox to wipe off the wrinkles? How fake! And if like Malala, you change your mind, which should be a natural progression of growing older and hopefully wiser, then you are clearly a fraud.” Akshay Kumar has several films lined up to get releases in cinemas and on OTT platforms. As per the latest announcement, his venture with Aanand Rai titled ‘Atrangi Re’ will release on an OTT platform on 24th December.

