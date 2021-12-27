Twinkle Khanna kick starts b’day celebrations in Maldives, don’t miss cute moment with daughter Nitara; WATCH

Looks like Twinkle Khanna has decided to end the year with a bang. The actress-turned-author has jetted off to the Maldives ahead of her birthday on the 29th of December, to spend some relaxing quality time with her family. Twinkle, who is quite active on her social media space, took to her Instagram space a few moments back and shared a beautiful video, thus treating fans with a glimpse of her tropical holiday.

In 2021, Maldives became the go-to travel destination for most celebrities in the entertainment industry. As the year approaches its end, Twinkle Khanna has joined this list as well. Some time back, Twinkle took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a new video from the Maldives where she is currently at. In the video, she can be seen taking a leisurely walk on a floorboard amid the clear-blue Maldivian ocean. She is seen clad in a beautiful red cover up, along with a pair of chunky sunglasses. At the end of the video, we get a glimpse of Twinkle and Akshay Kumar’s younger daughter, Nitara, who’s also taking a stroll. As she inches closer, Twinkle adorably hugs her.

Sharing this video with fans, Twinkle also wrote a sweet note in the caption. It read, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak”.

