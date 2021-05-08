Twinkle Khanna lauds X-Men actor James McAvoy’s appeal to donate amidst COVID 19 in India

Twinkle Khanna reposted James McAvoy’s video message to donate for COVID 19 relief in India and thanked him for helping with the cause.

India’s poor COVID 19 situation amidst the second wave is known to the world. Very few countries especially with a population of this size are suffering through COVID in such a massive way. TIME magazine printed a cover photo with India’s dire situation currently and it seems as though nobody is in control of the situation. Regular citizens are doing all they can to protect themselves and others by running relief funds, community kitchens, free ambulances, and cash donations for the ones who need it the most. Celebrities are playing their part and it looks as though global celebrities are also invested in the situation.

Recently Twinkle Khanna and ordered 100 oxygen concentrators. Recently, British actor James McAvoy posted a video on his social media platform asking for people to donate as much as they can to India’s dire COVID situation. Twinkle Khanna reposted the video and wrote, “A big thank you to @jamesMcAvoyrealdeal for helping @daivikfoundation with this cause. In real life, James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier’s telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy. Head to the link in my bio if you would like to donate!"

Twinkle was recently asked by a user on social media to donate with instead of asking for donations to which Twinkle replied, “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need.” Maharashtra government has recently started a formula to vaccinate citizens of older age. The authorities have opened Drive-in vaccination points where people could simply park their car, open the window and somebody would give them their jab of the vaccine shot in arms. This would reduce the risk of contracting COVID and would faster the vaccination process.

