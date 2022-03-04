Twinkle Khanna looks her casual best as she gets papped with son Aarav; PHOTOS

Twinkle Khanna, the writer, and wife of Akshay Kumar, is one of the most active stars on social media. She often shares beautiful pictures of her home, garden, and also shared a lot more about her personal life. The former actress often gets clicked with her children and husband in the city. And today was also no different day. She was seen with her son in the city. Both were seen walking to their car without posing for the shutterbugs. Twinkle looked stylish in simple casuals.

The former actress was seen wearing a white colour loose pants paired with a black top and shrug. She kept her hair open with a side partition. Son Aarav was seen dressed in a simple shirt and pants. He was also carrying a shopping bag. Both mother-son quickly headed towards their car. Today, Twinkle took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her, Akshay, and their two kids hanging dream catchers in their park. The video is full of love as the family was seen laughing together.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “It doesn’t matter what we do as long as the four of us are together. The heart has 40,000 neurons and right now each one is humming a happy song :)”

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj is releasing on June 3. It was scheduled to release on June 10 but a few days back, makers announced that it is now releasing on June 3. Ahead of that, he will be seen in Bachchhan Paandey with Kriti Sanon. It will release on 18th March 2022.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's intense Bachchhan Paandey look was finalised after almost 8 different combinations