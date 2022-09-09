Twinkle Khanna misses Akshay Kumar's mom Aruna Bhatia on 1st death anniversary: Her one-liners were legendary

Twinkle Khanna is quite active on her social media handle and keeps giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her life. On the occasion of her mother-in-law Arun Bhatia's first death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna penned a heartfelt note on social media. She shared a lovely picture of the family, which also features Akshay, his mother Aruna Bhatia, his sister Alka Bhatia, and Alka's husband Surendra Hiranandani, sharing a laugh.

Twinkle captioned the post: "My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart." Reacting to the post, actor Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis. Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8, 2021, at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.