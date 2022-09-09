Twinkle Khanna misses Akshay Kumar's mom Aruna Bhatia on 1st death anniversary: Her one-liners were legendary
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8, 2021.
Twinkle Khanna is quite active on her social media handle and keeps giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her life. On the occasion of her mother-in-law Arun Bhatia's first death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna penned a heartfelt note on social media. She shared a lovely picture of the family, which also features Akshay, his mother Aruna Bhatia, his sister Alka Bhatia, and Alka's husband Surendra Hiranandani, sharing a laugh.
Twinkle captioned the post: "My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart." Reacting to the post, actor Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis. Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8, 2021, at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.
Last year, the Sooryavanshi actor shared a post on Twitter to inform his followers about his mother's demise and wrote: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."
Check out Twinkle Khanna's post:
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tied the knot in 2001. The couple has two children - son Aarav, who was born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012.
Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Twinkle also announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film. To note, it is helmed by Sonal Dabral and will be jointly produced by Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies.
ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna reveals she plays a 'dual role' with kids when Akshay Kumar travels; Calls him 'laidback'