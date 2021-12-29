Twinkle Khanna misses dad Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary: It's our day together, now and forever

Twinkle Khanna has always been a daddy’s girl and she has proved it time and again. The actress shares her birthday with the legendary actor and is often seen penning down heartfelt notes for her daddy dearest. And while the Mela actress is quite active on social media, she once again made the headlines as she shared a throwback pic of herself with Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary. This isn’t all. Twinkle also penned an emotional note for him as well expressing how much she misses him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared a throwback pic of herself with Rajesh Khanna. The pic was clicked during Twinkle’s childhood days and she was seen planting a kiss on her daddy’s cheeks. In the caption, the actress mentioned about how Rajesh Khanna used to call her the best birthday gift ever. For the uninitiated, Twinkle shares her birthday with Rajesh Khanna. Talking about it, she wrote, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post:

As of now, Twinkle Khanna is in the Maldives with Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara and is having a gala time there. To note, they had flown to the tropical paradise lately to celebrate Twinkle’s birthday and ring in the New Year by the beach side.