Twinkle Khanna mourns the loss of her pet dog Cleo with an emotional note: Don't know how heart..

Having a pet is indeed the best time of one’s life as these furry angels are known for driving away the sadness in no time. However, losing a pet can be one of the most heartbreaking moments in life as well. To note, Twinkle Khanna is undergoing a similar phase right now as she has lost her pet dog Cleo. The actress turned author took to social media to mourn the demise of her furry friend and shared some throwback videos of Cleo.

The first video featured Twinkle brushing Cleo and looking after her. The second video feature Cleo enjoying rolling in the garden, while the last post has a beautiful pic of the furry angel. In the caption, Twinkle wrote how she had had an amazing time with Cleo for 12 years. “Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does,” she added. As soon as Twinkle shared the heartbreaking news, Amrita Arora, Athiya Shetty dropped hearts in the comment section.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post:

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra had also lost his dog Oscar. He had penned an emotional note on social media and wrote, “He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same”.

