Twinkle Khanna on turning from 'hot chick to cow' post giving birth; recalls Akshay Kumar's 'milking' remark

Twinkle Khanna is one of the most candid Bollywood personalities. The former actress, who is now an author, always speaks from her heart, which makes her one of the most interesting celebs in the industry.

Twinkle, who is also the wife of Akshay Kumar and mother of two kids, Aarav and Nitara, recently talked about motherhood and how it transformed her from a 'hot chick to cow.'

Twinkle Khanna on motherhood

In her recent column for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna talks about being a mother and how motherhood changed her life forever. The author says that her 'initiation into motherhood' began in 2002 with the birth of her son Aarav. She recalls that this was the time when her husband (Akshay Kumar) told a visitor that "I was unavailable because I was ‘milking’ and immediately sealed my transformation from a hot chick to a cow."

Twinkle also talked about the challenges of parenting and said that modern mothers are expected to br*astfeed but not have droopy br*asts.

"We must feed them the right combination of nutrients and avoid eating their leftovers to have the waistlines we once had before these creatures turned our wombs into their personal campervans. We must ensure they are entertained, mingle with the right peers, and praise their crooked drawings like we are courtiers bowing to the emperor with no clothes. All this should be accomplished by a method called ‘gentle parenting,’ unlike our mothers who ordered us around like army colonels," she said.

Twinkle Khanna loved Laapataa Ladies

Twinkle Khanna has worked in films like Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Jaan, more recently praised Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

She took to Instagram stories and shared a reel titled ‘8 movies where women kick patriarchy in the bum’. The video began by naming Laapataa Ladies as the first on the list. Twinkle had captioned her story, ‘Loved Laapataa Ladies.’ Kiran Rao reshared the same in her story with a smile, a white heart, and a flower emoji.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies stars Pratibha Rantta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

