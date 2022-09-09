Twinkle Khanna pens a quirky wish for her 'Scrabble Partner' Akshay Kumar on his birthday; See PIC

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired actors in the film industry. He celebrates his birthday today and many Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D’Souza, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and more from the Bollywood industry took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor. Now, his wife Twinkle Khanna also penned a sweet and quirky wish for her husband on her social media handle.

Twinkle captioned the post: "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master." In the photo, the duo can be seen playing a board game. Soon after she shared the post, Akshay replied, "Thank you," alongside a red heart emoji.