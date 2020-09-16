Twinkle Khanna pens a birthday note for cousin Karan Kapadia; Shares a beautiful pic featuring Dimple Kapadia

On her cousin Karan Kapadia’s birthday, Twinkle Khanna shares a beautiful post for him on Instagram

Twinkle Khanna has been one of the most avid social media users and she makes sure to keep her fans entertained with her posts. The Barsaat actress, who often shares quirky posts, also treat the fans with some beautiful pictures of her family which make us go aww. Recently, Twinkle has been making the headlines for yet another Instagram post which is breaking the internet. To note, it is Twinkle’s cousin Karan Kapadia’s birthday today and the actress has wished him in a beautiful way with an oh so adorable post.

The lady posted a monochrome picture of the birthday boy on Instagram wherein he was seen hugging his aunt Dimple Kapadia. While Karan was exuding charm in his casual wears which included a sleeveless t-shirt and cargo trousers, the veteran actress looked stunning in her t-shirt, loose jacket and jeans. The duo was all smiles as they posed together for the camera. In the caption, Twinkle showered birthday love on Karan and mentioned how much she has been missing him. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Karan Kapadia. Missing you! #birthdayboy."

Earlier, the actress had also penned a heartwarming post for her son Aarav’s 18th birthday and wrote about how much she is missing the little boy that he was. “Looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali,” she added.

