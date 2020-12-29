Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note on father Rajesh Khanna’s birthday: Only he had the power to break my heart

On the occasion of Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and shared a special note for Bollywood's first superstar.

The gorgeous Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 47 birthday today and has been receiving heartwarming wishes from her loved ones. Notably, the actress and author shares her birthday with her late father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. On the occasion of her father's 78th Birth Anniversary, The Mrs. Funnybones author has penned a heartwarming note while recalling the fond memories. She wrote a long essay for Tweak India titled, "Father’s Day, for me, will always be in December and shared throwback pictures of the late actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared a black and white throwback picture, wherein she can be seen as a young child with her father smiling at her. Another photo shows Rajesh at his candid best. Sharing the photos, the Barsaat star wrote, “The birthday boy and his little birthday girl Posted @tweakindia For @twinklerkhanna , Father's Day will always be in December. "He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday.”

Her note further reads as, “He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," she writes of "the only man who had the power to break my heart.”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, has wished his wife Twinkle on her special day. While sharing a picture from their vacay, he wrote, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina.”

Credits :Twinkle Khanna Instagram

