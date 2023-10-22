Twinkle Khanna pens heartwarming note as she dedicates book ‘Welcome to Paradise’ to her grandmother: PICS

Bollywood actress and wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, announced her new book, Welcome to Paradise. The actress turned author has been updating her fans about the release of her fourth book. In her latest post, Twinkle revealed that she has dedicated her new book to her grandmother through a series of throwback pictures along with a heartwarming caption.

Twinkle Khanna shares her fourth book to her grandmother

A couple of days after announcing her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, Twinkle Khanna shared a heartwarming post. On Saturday, the actress shared a series of throwback pictures with her grandmother.

The first photo is a monochromatic click featuring Twinkle from her childhood days; sitting with her grandmother, who seems to be seen reading a book to her. The second photo features, the young actress can be seen knitting together in the picture as caught in a candid moment. The last photo is a happy picture of the duo as they are seen sitting in an empty bus.

Take a look:

Sharing the post, the Mela actress captioned the post, “It’s such a privilege to grow up around your grandparents. They remind us of where we've come from while we focus on our journey forward. Welcome to Paradise is dedicated to my grandmother, whose impact on my life cannot be quantified. ‘Jelly Sweets’ from the collection is based on the stories she told me about her mother and her childhood in Satpati. She also taught me how to knit, crochet, and ignore annoying people by pretending to be deaf:) What is the most important lesson your grandmother taught you? #welcometoparadise”

Twinkle Khanna shared snippets from her fourth book

Notably, the actress, just a couple of days back, had shared deets about her fourth book. Sharing snippets from the book, she had written, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:) Preorders open tomorrow #welcometoparadise @juggernaut.in”

About Twinkle Khanna's journey as an author

Twinkle Khanna launched her first non-fiction book in 2015, Mrs. Funnybones, which was amongst the bestsellers, followed by her second book, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2016 and the third book was her first novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving in 2018.

