Twinkle Khanna pens thoughtful note on parenting as she shares adorable monochrome photo with daughter Nitara 

It is no secret that ’s star wife Twinkle Khanna is an avid social media user and makes sure to keep her fans posted. From sharing quirky posts to treating fans with some stunning family pictures, the Barsaat actress often keeps her loyal fan base updated about her daily life. Recently, Mrs Funnybones penned a note on parenting. Taking to her Instagram, she shared an adorable black and white picture with daughter . In the photo, the doting mother can be seen cuddling her little baby girl. Alongside the snap, the stunning actress explained how being a parent differs from parenting.

She captioned the picture as, “Being a parent differs from parenting. Nouns are passive. It is enough to merely exist. Parenting, a verb, denotes an action, and this one comes without instruction manuals. Sometimes I wonder about the incongruity of needing a license to navigate a moped down the street, but no tests, no preparation, for steering these little creatures we produce down the right path.” Needless to say, the picture that is doing rounds on the social media, has amassed many likes from her fans.

Check Out Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram Post:

On the work front, the star wife had given several hit films including Barsaat, Mela and Baadshah back in the day. Twinkle is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Her most recent book and first novel, Pyjamas are Forgiving made her the highest-selling female author in India in the year 2018. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window and a film producer.

