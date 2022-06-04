Twinkle Khanna plays Shah Rukh Khan's Jaadu Teri Nazar as she learns guitar: Never too late to start new skill

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is quite active on her social media handle and keeps giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her life. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she is seen learning guitar. In it, she is seen playing the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's popular track, Jaadu Teri Nazar, from his 1993 released film, Darr.

Sharing the video, Twinkle captioned it: "Age is a number that you can toss in the bin. It’s never too late to start learning a new skill. Despite being tone deaf, wanting to bond with my little one who plays and to strengthen neural connections, I have decided to start learning to play the guitar. One day, I may even get good at this :)" Twinkle's video left many fans impressed and many sent her love in the comments section. Filmmaker Homi Adajania commented: "So good to see that your hand has grown larger than your foot with age @twinklerkhanna." While, Tisca Chopra wrote: "Wow Tina.. this is all sorts of goals."

Check out Twinkle Khanna's video HERE:

Meanwhile, recently Twinkle attended filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The actress hilariously showed what happens after attending Johar's big bash and also demanded a ban on all parties and Karan. She captioned the post, “Hangover.. tere free drinks ka! I only go to parties once every leap year and I wonder how people do this every week! I doff my hat to you folks! Let’s see how many people prefer banana chips to Bacardi and their bed to the dance floor:) Let me know which side you are on by dropping a for party pooper and for party animal! #PartyPooperPartyAnimal” In the video, she flaunted the blingy outfit she wore for the party and later, showed the side-effects of the party and many ‘free drinks.'

Recently, Twinkle also announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film.

