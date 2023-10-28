Twinkle Khanna posts about her academic achievement; jokes Karan Johar cast ‘wrong people’ in Student Of The Year

It was last year that actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared that she enrolled herself for a Master’s Degree course in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London. Last month she finally completed her Master’s degree, and her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was immensely proud of her! Now, Twinkle has shared another update about her academic achievement, and joked that her friend Karan Johar cast the wrong people in Student Of The Year! The film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Twinkle Khanna jokes Karan Johar cast the wrong people in Student Of The Year

On Saturday morning, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account to share an update about her academic accomplishments. She wrote that she received an exceptional distinction for her final dissertation, which has also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize. She then jokingly added that her friend Karan Johar may have cast the wrong people in Student Of The Year.

“A big moment, and at first, I was hesitant about sharing it. But it goes to show that age is truly just a number and doesn't hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in 'Student of the Year.' :),” read Twinkle Khanna’s caption.

Twinkle also shared a picture of the letter which mentions that her portfolio has been long-listed for the Pat Kavanagh Prize, which is awarded each year for an outstanding piece of work from the Goldsmiths MA in Creative and Life Writing Programme. Meanwhile, in September, Twinkle Khanna shared a video as she completed her Master’s degree.

She wrote, “A year of reading, analyzing, figuring out what even eighth graders know these days, how to do citations, dealing with assignments and submissions, and finally, by handing in my dissertation, it all comes to an end.”

Akshay Kumar shared her post, and expressed how proud he is of his wife. “Mastered it and how! So, so proud of you Tina Now the most important question, when are you coming back home (laughing emojis)", he wrote.

