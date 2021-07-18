Twinkle Khanna posts unseen video of Rajesh Khanna on his 9th death anniversary; Says “He still lives on”

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback video of her father and late actor Rajesh Khanna on his 9th death anniversary.

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of Dimple Kapadia and late actor Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was a legend and still lives in the hearts of his fans. He was a star, and his legacy continues to run in the Bollywood industry. Well, today is the late actor's 9th death anniversary, and on this occasion, his elder daughter treated fans with an old video of the star. Rajesh Khanna could be seen giving an interview on the sets of his 1974 film Aap Ki Kasam.

In the throwback video, Rajesh Khanna can be seen shooting for a song. It's the very famous 'Suno Kaho Kaha Suna' from the movie Aap Ki Kasam. The late actor can be seen giving a shot two times and yet not being satisfied. After that, when Khanna is being asked if he enjoyed that? With a smile, he replied, "I did very much. It's better than running around trees, it's like running around rocks."

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle and, in an emotional post, wrote, "I have his eyes, my son has his smile, and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on.."

Indeed Rajesh Khanna's movies and memories live on.

The moment Twinkle Khanna posted this video, fans and close friends showered love in the comments section. Manish Malhotra posted three heart emoji's, whereas Ritesh Deshmukh wrote "Legend."

Someone has rightly said that time flies, and well, nine years have already passed ever since Rajesh Khanna left us.

