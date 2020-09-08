  1. Home
Twinkle Khanna reacts to a meme asking ‘Why is Akshay Kumar’s wife not a big star’ and her reply is LIT

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani, and the film will witness an OTT release.
A few days back, Akshay Kumar was papped at the Mumbai airport with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids as they jetted off to Scotland for the shooting of Bell Bottom. Now while Akshay is shooting, Twinkle Khanna must be surely busy with the birthday preparations of her hubby as Akshay will celebrate his 53rd birthday tomorrow i.e. September 9. That said, we all are well aware of Twinkle Khanna’s sense of humour and today, she took to Instagram to share a meme asking why is Twinkle not a big star. 

Well, the meme asks why Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna is not a big star and the hilarious answer to this is ‘Because Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.’ Now, we are sure that you must have surely come across this meme earlier but looks like, Twinkle noticed this while chilling in Scotland and therefore, decided to share it on the gram. Alongside the meme, Twinkle wrote, “How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination.” Well, we would love to see Akshay’s reaction to this. 

That said, since Akshay will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, in an interview, when the actor was asked about the birthday plans, he had said that he is happy that amid the pandemic, he is with his family on his birthday and shooting. Also, the Khiladi actor had said that his wife would know the birthday plans well as she must be planning something. Also, Akshay said that since his son is an amazing cook, he hopes that he’ll make some pizzas and cheesecake or cinnamon buns on his birthday. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani, and the film will witness an OTT release. Also, it is being reported that Laxmmi Bomb will witness a clash with Coolie No 1 on Diwali 2020.

