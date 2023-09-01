Twinkle Khanna recalls mother Dimple Kapadia's advice when Akshay Kumar proposed marriage: Live together...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the power couples of the Hindi film industry. In fact, Twinkle was born and raised in an unconventional household where she spent her early years with her mother-actress Dimple Kapadia. It must be noted that Dimple and her late husband Rajesh Khanna were not divorced but separated. So, Twinkle grew up in the shadow of her mother who was just so protective of her. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Twinkle shared an anecdote when Akshay Kumar told Dimple Kapadia that he wanted to marry her daughter.

Dimple Kapadia advised Twinkle and Akshay Kumar to live-in together before getting married

In a recent conversation with Tweak India, while Masaba Gupta was sharing that her mother Neena Gupta did not allow her to live in with her ex-husband, the Mela actress shared that her mother had the exact opposite opinion. She said, “When my husband (Akshay Kumar) said he wanted to marry me, my mother said, ‘Nothing doing, you live together for two years. If you make it, then you get married.'”

At the same time, Twinkle recalled her mother Dimple Kapadia saying "I have been married. I've seen what it's like," wherein she was referring to her rugged marriage with megastar Rajesh Khanna.

During the conversation, Twinkle Khanna shared that she often thinks about how her life would have turned out if she had grown up in a household where her parents lived under the same roof. To This, she said that if her parents were together, she wouldn't be able to keep working. However, the actress-turned-writer also applauded her mother for handling all aspects of their life single-handedly.

Twinkle on being shielded from the concept of patriarchy

During the conversation, Twinkle also delved into her upbringing with a single parent, noting that due to the absence of male figures in her household, she was somewhat shielded from the influence of patriarchy. She expressed, "I was primarily raised by my mother. I can honestly say that for a significant portion of my life, I remained blissfully unaware of the existence of patriarchy and the patriarchal system simply because I was not immersed in that environment."

While talking about Twinkle Khanna, is the wife of OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar and they are parents to two kids, a boy and a girl. After appearing in films like Barsaat and Mela, the 48-year-old is now a writer and is pursuing a Master of Arts from the University of London.

