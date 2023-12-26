Twinkle Khanna RECALLS surviving on 'channa' during song shoot with Shah Rukh Khan; 'Felt like a ball of gas'

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna recently reminisced about the past, sharing insights into her experience of wearing body-hugging outfits. She disclosed that during the shooting of the 1999 film Baadshah alongside Shah Rukh Khan, she resorted to essentially starving herself and surviving on channa (roasted gram) to fit into the snug outfits. Additionally, she shared feeling like a ball of gas while filming the song Mohabbat Ho Gayee.

Twinkle Khanna admits feeling scared when lifted by Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Shrayana Bhattacharya on Suitable Conversations, Twinkle Khanna revealed that amidst the common portrayal of actresses claiming they don't diet and eat everything, it's often untrue; many of them are actually starving. She shared her own experience, stating that she was also on a restricted diet, particularly during the era when tight catsuits were in vogue—although she questioned why they wore them at all. Her personal choice was to sustain herself mainly on chickpeas (channa), partly influenced by her Gujarati background, considering it both affordable and readily available.

Twinkle elaborated, saying, “So, this was my diet. And in this song, Shah Rukh Khan had to lift me up, and I was so scared that I would explode like the gas canisters in the Parliament, but I didn’t. So if you see my teeth clenching there, other things are also clenching and just holding on, but yes, I survived that bit as well.”

Advertisement

She went on to discuss the reviews she received after the film's release, noting that she once had a review focused solely on her navel, and, at the time, nobody protested; it was deemed acceptable. In fact, she believes she even thanked the writer for the mention.

Twinkle Khanna's work front

Khanna enthusiastically introduced her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, on Instagram last month, revealing the cover and characterizing it as a compilation of stories delving into the intricacies of heartbreak, relationships, and deception.

According to the Amazon synopsis, the book unfolds poignant narratives, encompassing Huma's family divided between Cemetery and Crematorium, Madhura Desai's daring appeal to the chief justice, and Nusrat's journey through loss, along with Amita's hidden secrets.

ALSO READ: Did you know Twinkle Khanna and Freddie Mercury have THIS one thing in common?