Twinkle Khanna remembers her grandmother's delicious Kichda as she wishes fans on Eid

On the occasion of Eid, Twinkle Khanna treats fans with a picture of her yummy lunch as she pens a note remembering her late grandmother, Betty Kapadia.

Due to the increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 31st. Amid the lockdown, celebrities have been using this time to discover their hidden talents. From trying hands in poetry to sketching, Bollywood celebrities have been making the most use of their quarantine period and sharing about the same on social media. Talking about Twinkle Khanna, the actress is spending her quarantine period at home with and kids Aarav and . Due to Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is indoors, celebrating Eid will be a bit different than every other time.

Although we can’t step out to celebrate Eid with friends and family, we are sure everyone is video chatting to wish each other on the occasion and cooking yummy delicacies at home. On the occasion of Eid, Twinkle treated fans with a picture of her yummy lunch that the actress will be having on this special day. Not only this, but Twinkle has also penned a note remembering her late grandmother, Betty Kapadia on Eid. Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, "We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak."

For the uninitiated, Twinkle’s grandmother, Betty, died at the age of 80 in 2019. She had been diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Meanwhile, recently, Twinkle's daughter Nitara gave her mommy a makeover which the actress shared n her Instagram account. In the picture, Twinkle was seen having her makeup done by her little one and she looks quite amazed by her daughter’s skills. Interestingly, the little beautician was also visible in this cropped picture. She even captioned the image as “The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition!”

