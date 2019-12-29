Twinkle Khanna remembers her late father Rajesh Khanna on his 79th birth anniversary; See Pic

On 79th birth anniversary of superstar Rajesh Khanna, birthday girl and daughter Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the superstar on her Instagram post.

Twinkle Khanna bid farewell to the silver screen after the 2000 film Mela but did not say goodbye to her glam. The actress still keeps entertaining her fans with some interesting posts on her Instagram. Even after keeping away from the celluloid, she is up to date with fashion and style. Besides her good looks, her sense of humour is another thing to die for! Today, Twinkle Khanna turns a year older. The actress rings in her 46th birthday today.

Today is also the 79th birth anniversary of superstar Rajesh Khanna. The veteran actor bid adieu to the world on 18 July 2012. As Twinkle shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna, the actress has shared a picture of the superstar on her Instagram post. But what was shocking was that Twinkle who is known for her interesting captions didn't write anything for this picture. As soon as the actress shared the picture, fans started flooding the post with hearts.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post:

A fan commented, "Happy Birthday to the world's biggest superstar.. Mega superstar Rajesh Khannah Sir.." One wrote, "O mere Dil k chain ... Chain aaye mere ko dua kijiye." While one wrote, "You resemble your dad." The star wife has bid farewell to the silver screen and finds interest in writing, designing and production. She is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour with which she treats her fans on Twitter under the username of Mrs. Funny Bones. Recently, Twinkle had created a buzz for posting a picture wearing onion earrings.

