Twinkle Khanna responds to allegations of Akshay Kumar not doing enough amid COVID 19 pandemic

Twinkle Khanna took to her Twitter handle to reply to a user alleging she and Akshay Kumar are not doing enough during the Coronavirus crisis. Take a look.

The country is battling the second wave of Coronavirus at the moment and Bollywood celebrities have offered a helping hand to patients and frontline workers in need of aid. Due to the intense situation in the country, the health care sector has been overburdened with lakhs of people awaiting adequate medical facilities. Twinkle Khanna and recently made headlines after the two managed to arrange 100 oxygen concentrators amid the ongoing crisis. The stars received compliments from their fans on social media after they partook in humanitarian work.

However, a former IAS officer has criticized the couple on Twitter for collecting donations and alleged that they weren’t doing enough. Twinkle responded to the user by explaining how she has been actively contributing to the cause. She tweeted, “Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause & in multiple other ways,” she wrote and further elaborated how helping people in need during the pandemic is a collective cause. “Sad, that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe," she continued.

Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other https://t.co/wxYyujPCtT I’ve said before,it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need.Sad that at this point,instead of pitching in,we expend energy in pulling people down.Stay safe. https://t.co/N3qvcjayhe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 6, 2021

Akshay recently donated Rs. 1 crore as Covid relief to Gautam Gambhir Foundation. The actor himself recently recovered from COVID 19 and since then has been staying indoors. On the other hand, Twinkle has earlier tweeted about making the aforementioned contribution to an organization. Numerous other actors like Bhumi Pednekar, , , Vicky Kaushal, and and are amplifying resources needed by people across the country on their respective social media handles.

