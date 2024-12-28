Twinkle Khanna REVEALS her son Aarav and daughter Nitara were compared over their skin colors: 'Exist in our country...'

Actress-turned-author and producer Twinkle Khanna has been married to superstar Akshay Kumar for more than two decades. The couple has two kids, son, Aarav and daughter, Nitara. Their children often grab headlines for their outings in public, be it heading inside the airport or stepping out for a casual dinner. Twinkle recently revealed that her son, Aarav and daughter, Nitara were compared for their skin color while stating that it exists in our country. The former actress also spoke about how she dealt with the situation.

During a conversation with FICCI FLO, Twinkle Khanna got candid about the comparisons that Aarav and Nitara have faced regarding their skin complexions.

"I learnt a lot with my first child. And I think your first child tends to be that manual. You experiment a little bit on that child. With my second one, what I realised was that…I thought she looked like a normal Indian girl, and there was always this comparison between her and her brother in skin colour or things like that. Things that exist in our country," Twinkle said.

Talking about normalizing it, Twinkle recalled making Nitara believe that she is "wonderful". Citing Frida Kahlo's example, the author told her that she looks as beautiful as the famous Mexican painter who had a unibrow. The producer also made sure to make Nitara feel like that her skin is "golden".

In the same chat, Twinkle also remembered her proudest moment when her daughter Nitara felt confident about her skin color during their beach outing. Twinkle recounted that her son Aarav was applying sunblock and Nitara told him that she doesn't need it as her skin is "greater" than his.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar took their kids to family dinner in the city on December 17. A video of them stepping out of an eatery surfaced on Instagram. Nitara left with her friend followed by Aarav. The couple came out together and posed for paparazzi outside the restaurant.

Twinkle Khanna is best known for movies like Mela, Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, and Jodi No. 1. She tied the knot with Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. Aarav was born in 2002. The couple welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna take their kids Aarav and Nitara for mid-week outing; couple looks stunning as they pose for paps