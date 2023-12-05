Twinkle Khanna reveals how ‘coolest guy’ Jackie Shroff responded when she invited him to her book launch
In a social media post, former actress turned writer Twinkle Khanna shared what was Jackie Shroff's reaction to her invite. She recently launched her fourth book in a star-studded event.
Twinkle Khanna explored the acting verse in the Indian film industry before she stepped into the world of writing. A couple of days ago, the former Bollywood actress launched her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise at a star-studded event. Recently, she revealed how senior actor Jackie Shroff reacted when she invited him to the launch.
Twinkle Khanna reveals how Jackie Shroff responded when she invited him to her book launch
Twinkle Khanna's book launch extravaganza was attended by Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and many other guests. A while ago, the author and talk show host shared a picture of Shroff holding a sapling in one hand and her new book in the other.
Calling him the ‘coolest guy on the planet’, Khanna shared that when she extended the launch invite to the Phone Bhoot actor, all she got was a plant emoji as a reply even though he is in the book. She penned, “He is in the book and I only got a plant emoji when I invited @apnabhidu to the book launch. Turns out it means 'Yes, I'll come with a plant.’ Clearly the coolest guy on the planet.”
Take a look:
What Akshay Kumar wrote for his wife Twinkle Khanna for her new book
Akshay Kumar was on cloud nine the day his wife Twinkle launched her fourth book. Hence, he decided to give a sweet shoutout to her and express how proud he was of her. Sharing a picture of his wife from the launch event, the Mission Mangal actor penned, “Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations Tina @twinklerkhanna”
Before this, Twinkle has written three more books namely Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She is also known for her work in films like Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, Mela, and others.
