Twinkle Khanna reveals she plays a 'dual role' with kids when Akshay Kumar travels; Calls him 'laidback'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adored Bollywood couples. They have been married for over two decades. They are parents to two kids- Aarav and Nitara. Recently, Twinkle and Sushmita Sen joined for an interview where they talked about their lives. During the chat, the Barsaat actress talked about how she has to play a 'dual role' for her children when her husband-actor Akshay travels for work.

On the talk show ‘The Icons’ on Tweak India’s YouTube channel, Twinkle said: "When my husband travels, I feel I have to play the dual role and it's not really gender-based like he's the man, I'm the woman but my weakness is that I am an overthinker and he is a laid-back person. I feel that when the kids are there you need a balance of the boat." Further, she asked Sushmita if she struggles with playing a dual role in her daughters, Renee and Alisah's lives, Sen said, "I think whether you’re married, not married, most children grow up with a single parent. That is a fact. You innately have the capacity to do both."

Sushmita said that now she's had the practice for 23 years, and for her, it’s second nature. At the start, she said that it was a little bit of prioritising, and compartmentalising. "I have to ask these questions. I cannot just be a mother, I am also the provider. I also have professional commitments, and I cannot be not dependable. You just get up one day and run, because your child is not well. Prepare better. So if daddy can’t handle it, everybody; daddy, mummy, chacha, chachi, everybody will be on call till I finish shooting, but I will only run when I know I have to," said the actress.

Meanwhile, recently, Twinkle announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film.

