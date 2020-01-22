Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav has her number saved as 'Police'; Strikes a pose to justify it

Twinkle Khanna strikes a pose and justifies why son Aarav has her number saved as 'Police' on his phone.

Twinkle Khanna is known for her epigrammatic write-ups. Putting her quick wit to display, the former actress often shares pictures and videos on social media with catchy captions. Twinkle not only shares amusing views on various subjects but she also exhibits her sporting spirit mocking herself and hubby at times. Twinkle often cracks healthy jokes on herself and does not shy away from posted them on her social media handles. The actress has bid farewell to the silver screen and finds interest in writing and authoring.

Recently, Twinkle shared a picture of herself wherein she struck a pose justifying the fact that her son Aarav has her number saved as 'Police' on his phone. The 46-year-old former actress is seen posing with a police van in the backdrop. She puts up a goofy expression and writes, "Considering my son has saved my number as ‘Police’ on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :)"

Twinkle Khanna also runs her Twitter handle with the username Mrs. Funny Bones. It is not the first time that the actress is amusing us with her humour. Twinkle Khanna's feed is full of such pictures and videos where she shows off her comical side. On the work front, Twinkle's most recent production was hubby 's National Award-winning film PadMan.

Credits :Instagram

