Twinkle Khanna reveals why she married Akshay Kumar in Father's Day special post; Khiladi Kumar REACTS

Actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna is often seen leaving her fans in splits with his hilarious posts on social media. On Sunday afternoon, she shared a special post for her husband and actor Akshay Kumar to wish him on Father's Day. Akshay and Twinkle have two kids, Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle, who is currently studying in the UK, shared a picture with Akshay on Instagram and penned a quirky note.

Netizens enjoy Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's quirky banter

In the picture, Twinkle is seen flashing his charming smile while dressed up in a kaftan. On the other hand, Khiladi Kumar is seen flaunting his toned body in his shirtless avatar. Along with the picture, Twinkle penned a heartfelt Father's Day note for Akshay. She also revealed the reason behind marrying Akshay. Her post read, "Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself." Have a look:

After Twinkle shared the picture, Akshay was quick to drop a comment. He wrote, "Love you for this Tina. Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books :)." Archana Puran Singh dropped red heart emojis. Akshay and Twinkle's fans were seen dropping laughing emojis as they enjoyed their cute banter.

Work front

Akshay will be soon seen in Oh My God 2 alongside Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He also has Hera Pheri 3 and The Great Indian Rescue in the pipeline. Currently, he is busy shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2024.

