Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan; Dares fans to leave the theatre dry-eyed

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his movie Raksha Bandhan tomorrow, August 11. The actor has left no stones unturned to promote the film and is on a promotional spree these days. He along with his on-screen sisters are travelling to different states to promote their film. This film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna got a chance to watch the movie before everyone and has taken to her social media handle to review it. Scroll down to read what she thinks about Raksha Bandhan.

Twinkle Khanna reviews Raksha Bandhan

Sharing a clip from the film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large. The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board. Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed.”

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is the second collaboration of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake, among other projects.