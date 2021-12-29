On Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, Akshay Kumar pens a love filled note as he gives a glimpse of their beach vacay

Celebrations have begun a little early and on a high note for Akshay Kumar and his family. After all, December 29 marks Twinkle Khanna’s birthday. And while the actress is turning a year older today, she has flown to the Maldives with Akshay and their daughter to celebrate their birthday followed by the New Year celebrations. Amid this, the Khiladi Kumar has taken to his social media account and has given a beautiful glimpse of their beach vacation as he showered birthday love on Twinkle.

Akshay has shared a pic of himself with the birthday girl as they enjoyed their time lying on a hammock while basking in the beauty of the tropical paradise. While Twinkle looked stunning in her denim outfit, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor was seen chilling in a dark blue outfit with a white print. In the caption, Akshay wrote how having Twinkle by his side makes things easier for him and gives him the strength to face anything. He wrote, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post for Twinkle Khanna:

To note, Twinkle Khanna happens to share her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna. The actress remembered her daddy dearest on his birth anniversary today and wrote, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever”.