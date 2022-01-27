Twinkle Khanna’s ‘maal’ Akshay Kumar looks unbearably hot in a sheer blue shirt & we are in love; PIC

Akshay Kumar may be ageing on paper but that surely does not reflect on his body and face. The actor looks hotter and hotter with each passing day and is ageing like a fine wine. And it is not just us but even his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her wit and humour, feels the same and cannot resist her husband’s charm. The star-wife took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Akki in a sheer blue shirt and we bet his salt and pepper look will get you drooling and sweating even in the winter season.

In the picture, we can see Akshay Kumar clad in a light blue sheer shirt that he paired with white pants. Khiladi Kumar can be seen walking in a swag with one hand in his pocket. This picture seems to be clicked by Twinkle and appears to be from one of their vacation trips. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the actor and will be smitten by his charm. Sharing this picture the wifey wrote, “Apna maal-Ageing like whisky in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj that will also see the debut of Manushi Chhillar. A recent report about this film is that Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s movie Prithviraj has gotten a U/A certificate from CBFC. Also, the run time of the film is said to be 135.39 minutes.

