Twinkle Khanna’s short story Salaam Noni Appa to be adapted into a film; Details inside

Twinkle Khanna can’t keep calm as her short story Salaam Noni Appa will be adapted into a film. Sharing her excitement, the actress said that it is a truly special film.
by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:19 AM IST  |  4.4K
Twinkle Khanna has successfully carved a niche for herself as a renowned actress and a stupendous writer. Interestingly, the actress, who is known for her social media presence, came with a big surprise for the fans as it was announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film. Twinkle made the announcement on Instagram and stated that it is a special film. To note, the movie will be helmed by Sonal Dabral and will be jointly produced by Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies.

