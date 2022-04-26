Twinkle Khanna’s short story Salaam Noni Appa to be adapted into a film; Details inside

Twinkle Khanna can’t keep calm as her short story Salaam Noni Appa will be adapted into a film. Sharing her excitement, the actress said that it is a truly special film.

