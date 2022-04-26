Twinkle Khanna’s short story Salaam Noni Appa to be adapted into a film; Details inside
Twinkle Khanna has successfully carved a niche for herself as a renowned actress and a stupendous writer. Interestingly, the actress, who is known for her social media presence, came with a big surprise for the fans as it was announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film. Twinkle made the announcement on Instagram and stated that it is a special film. To note, the movie will be helmed by Sonal Dabral and will be jointly produced by Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies.
Credits: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram
