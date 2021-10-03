Twinkle Khanna’s son planting a forehead kiss on his mom proves the lovely bond they share; PIC

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the most loved real-life couples of Bollywood. The couple has two kids and they share a close bond with both of them. Twinkle Khanna is quite active on her social media handle and keeps giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her life. She often posts pictures of herself with her kids and well, this morning she again took to her Instagram handle to post a heartwarming picture of her with her son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna posted an adorable picture of her with her son who is in London for higher studies. In the picture, we can see Aarav planting a forehead kiss on his mom’s forehead. Aarav who looks taller than her mother can be seen wearing a green sweater over a white shirt and paired a black court over it. Twinkle can be seen in a black jacket. She had tied her hair and completed her look with big hoops. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries.”

Recently, Twinkle Khanna posted some gorgeous pictures.

Meanwhile, Akshay has been roaring on the work front and has some interesting releases lying ahead. His much-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi, which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty, will be releasing on Diwali this year. On the other hand, he will be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Prithviraj and Ram Setu.

