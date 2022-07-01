Twinkle Khanna to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 times stars left Karan Johar speechless on his chat show Koffee With Karan

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to kickstart season 7 of his popular talk show Koffee with Karan and viewers absolutely cannot keep calm. Ever since KJo made the announcement about the new season, they have been excited to watch all the fun and gossip they are going to get from their favourite stars as they get candid and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch. Karan has so far hosted as many as 6 successful seasons of the show which were well received by the audience for its quirk and fun segments. Well, there were also times when KJo was roasted on his own chat show by the B-town celebs and especially during the Rapid-Fire Round in the show. Let’s have a look at such moments which also left the viewers in splits.

Twinkle Khanna

KJo’s childhood friend Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones held no bars when she was asked what was the meanest thing anyone ever said about her writing. Twinkle quickly responded, “When you started writing columns, they said KJo is the new Mrs Funnybones. I didn’t want my standards to go so down.” Poor Karan!!

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan, who shares a close bond with filmmaker Karan Johar since the early days of his career, too did not leave the chance to grill Johar on his own chat show. When Karan asked SRK: "An Indian movie you wish you weren't a part of?" The actor replied, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan kicked off a storm of internet memes when he aced the Koffee couch. On being asked about one thing he dislikes about the industry but has to pretend that he likes it. The PK superstar replied, “Your show!”

Kajol

Kajol, who played the female lead in the biggest blockbusters of Karan’s career, too aced the role on the couch and did not leave a chance to shut Karan. When asked to name the celebrities who need to take a crash course in acting, Kajol surprised a lot and stunned many when she took Karan’s name.

Salman Khan

Salman, who has also worked with Karan Johar graced the fourth season of Koffee With Karan. The show began on a sensational note when the Sultan actor made national headlines saying he is a virgin leaving the show's host stunned and everyone else in splits. Karan Johar asked Salman Khan if he was a virgin. Salman confessed to the question saying that he was indeed a virgin and that he was saving himself for marriage.