Twinkle Khanna shares cute glimpse of Akshay Kumar & daughter Nitara from their perfect anniversary getaway.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar zoomed off to Ranthambore for their anniversary trip but not without their daughter Nitara. The couple celebrated on their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday, 17 January, and marked it with adorable posts for each other. Off social media, they spent quality time with each other amidst the Ranthambore wild.

On Tuesday, Twinkle shared some more cute glimpses from their trip which featured the father-daughter duo Akshay Kumar and Nitara. Just like Akshay, Twinkle also shared a video of a majestic tigress which they spotted on their morning safari. From the perfect holiday spot to discovering Twinkle's book in the library, looks like the couple's anniversary trip was a perfect one.

In one of the photos shared by Twinkle, Akshay can be seen holding his daughter Nitara as she fetches a book from the top shelf of the library. Sharing the series of photos and videos, Twinkle's caption read, "We spotted a magnificent tigress on the prowl, my book in their library and the right spot to chill. The perfect anniversary getaway at Ranthambhore’s Sher Bagh."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post below:

On their 21st wedding anniversary, Akshay penned a loving note for Twinkle with an adorable photo. "Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure," wrote Akshay.

