Twinkle Khanna shares fun moments from daughter Nitara’s 10 birthday bash; PICS

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara turned 10 years old on Sunday. The couple is very happy and organised a birthday bash for their darling daughter. Well, earlier in the day, the actor had shared a video wishing his daughter. He also wrote a heartfelt note for her. And the actress also shared fun moments from the birthday celebration on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing with their guests.

Sharing the videos and pictures on her Instagram handle, Twinkle wrote in the caption, “And just like that she turns 10. Our home is a mess but our hearts are full. Happy birthday my bright, beautiful baby!” Bobby Deol, Tahira Kashyap and Dabboo Ratnani also commented and wished the little girl. Akshay had penned an emotional and heartfelt note and wrote in the caption, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you.”