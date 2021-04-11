Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of empty beach during lockdown; Says ‘Our weekends have gone to the dogs’

Twinkle Khanna shares a clip of an empty beach amid the lockdown. The state is under weekend lockdown due to the coronavirus cases.

The Maharashtra government has announced a weekend lockdown to curb the further spread of the virus. In the state, coronavirus cases are rising continuously. People are staying inside and maintaining the safety protocols. Actor Akshay Kumar along with many other actors has also been tested positive. Twinkle Khanna, known for her wit and humour, shared a glimpse of a deserted beach amid lockdown. But her caption is what caught our attention. She has explained how the lockdown has given the privilege to stray dogs.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, Twinkle wrote, “The beach has gone to the dogs and so have our weekends. Stay safe.” In the video, we can clearly see the stray dogs roaming on the beach as there is no one. Clear sky, seawater, and sun are setting the evening mood. Recently, she had shared a throwback picture with her mother Dimple Kapadia, and sister Rinkie Khanna. She captioned it as “A penchant for cracking up prevents you from breaking down. #FamilyMotto #crackpots” Several fans dropped the red heart emoji to pour love. The post even grabbed the attention of Sussanne Khan, who commented, “priceless pic”.

Twinkle is very active on social media and always shares pictures of her children, especially her daughter.

The actress was also recently spotted with her daughter Nitara s they left for a weekend getaway in Alibaug. She is one of the most celebrated and successful writers. Her last book was Pyjamas are Forgiving. It was appreciated a lot.

